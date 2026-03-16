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Manjeet Singh Appointed as Assam's Election Overseer

The Election Commission has appointed former bureaucrat Manjeet Singh as the special observer for Assam's upcoming elections. He is tasked with ensuring election preparedness and reporting developments to the Commission. Elections in Assam are scheduled for April 9, with results announced on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:25 IST
Manjeet Singh Appointed as Assam's Election Overseer
Election Commission
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission announced on Monday the appointment of former bureaucrat Manjeet Singh as the special observer for Assam, ahead of its upcoming elections.

With a mandate to ensure the state's election readiness, Singh will diligently update the commission on progress.

Polls in Assam are set for April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4, while Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has promised a peaceful election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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