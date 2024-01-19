Kalinga Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC eye another win, Kerala Blasters FC face Northeast United

Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC, having already made their way into the semi-finals, will face off against I-League side Shillong Lajong FC for the penultimate game of Group B in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. To wrap things up in Group B, Kerala Blasters FC will face NorthEast United FC. Both the teams will now play for pride as they no longer stand a chance to make it through to the next round.

In the early kick-off on Saturday, Group B toppers Jamshedpur FC will take on bottom-placed Shillong Lajong FC at the Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 in Bhubaneswar. With victories in their opening two fixtures, the Men of Steel have already established themselves as the table toppers, making their way through to the semi-finals. With a 2-1 win against NorthEast United FC, following it up with a 3-2 victory against an in-form Kerala Blasters FC side, Jamshedpur FC have secured six points in two matches.

Shillong Lajong FC, on the other hand, have experienced contradicting fortunes in the Kalinga Super Cup with zero points from their two games. The I-League side suffered a heavy 3-1 loss against the Blasters in their opening game with NorthEast United FC putting them out of contention in the following game, defeating them with a scoreline of 2-1. While Shillong Lajong FC will be keen to conclude their Kalinga Super Cup campaign with at least some compensatory points on the table, the Men of Steel will look to end the Group stage with a perfect record.

In the final match of Group B, Kerala Blasters FC will face off against NorthEast United FC at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. With three points each, both the teams are still capable of equalling Jamshedpur FC's tally of points but that would still have no effect on the qualification owing to their head-to-head record.

The Highlanders and the Blasters both secured their only wins so far in the Kalinga Super Cup against Shillong Lajong FC with a score line of 2-1 and 3-1, respectively. Against the Men of Steel, both teams failed to bag any point with Kerala Blasters FC losing 3-2 while NorthEast United FC suffered a 2-1 defeat. In an all-ISL clash, the two teams will look to play for their pride in an attempt to wrap up their Kalinga Super Cup campaign with a win. (ANI)

