Soccer-Guinea beat Gambia to take giant step towards next stage of Cup of Nations

Camara slid home a pass from Morgan Guilavogui to hand Guinea a deserved triumph after they dominated the Group C clash at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium. Guinea have four points in second place in the standings behind holders Senegal, who top the table with six after they beat Cameroon 3-1 earlier in the day.

Reuters | Yamoussoukro | Updated: 20-01-2024 03:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 03:29 IST
Aguibou Camara scored a second-half winner to give Guinea a 1-0 victory over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Friday and help them to take a giant step towards a place in the last 16 of the tournament in the Ivory Coast. Camara slid home a pass from Morgan Guilavogui to hand Guinea a deserved triumph after they dominated the Group C clash at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

Guinea have four points in second place in the standings behind holders Senegal, who top the table with six after they beat Cameroon 3-1 earlier in the day. Cameroon have a single point while the Gambia have lost their opening two matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

