Ad-hoc committee of WFI announces U20, U15 championships in Gwalior

The Ad-Hoc Committee for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced on Saturday that U20 and U15 freestyle, greco-roman and women's national wrestling championships will be held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh from February 11-17 this year. Around 1,200 wrestlers will be participating in the championships. "The event is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education on Racecourse Road, LNUPE Campus, Shakti Nagar, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh 474002. The championships will run from the 11th to the 17th of February 2024. Around 1200 Wrestlers & 300 Officials will part in the competitions," said a statement from the ad-hoc committee, which was formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on instructions from the Union Minitry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This marquee event is set to showcase the incredible talent and prowess of young wrestling enthusiasts from across the nation. Athletes in the Under-20 (U20) and Under-15 (U15) age categories will compete in freestyle, greco-roman style, and women's wrestling, demonstrating their skills and determination on the mat. "The Ad-hoc Committee for Wrestling Federation of India is committed to promoting and nurturing the sport of wrestling at the grassroots level, and the U20 & U15 National Wrestling Championships provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their potential. The Championships aim to foster a spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and healthy competition among the participants," concluded the statement.

A few days back, the ad-hoc committee of WFI announced that the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) is organising a Senior National freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women's wrestling championships in Jaipur from February 2-5 this year. In a statement, the body also said that the championship organised is a "genuine, sanctioned and recognised championship by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and all government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such National Championships."

The Union Sports Ministry stated back in January that the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) does not have the authority to conduct the Senior National Championships. If they host a tournament, it will be considered "unsanctioned" and "unrecognised". Notably, after the conclusion of the WFI elections on December 21, the Sports Ministry suspended the body three days later after the newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announced the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.

At the same time, following its decision, the Ministry instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the WFI's affairs. India's wrestling has seen a major shift since the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections. After Singh's victory in the WFI elections, emotional Sakshi Malik broke down as she left the venue announcing her retirement from wrestling while addressing a press conference in the national capital. Later, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat also returned their government honours. (ANI)

