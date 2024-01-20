Left Menu

Hosts Tamil Nadu got a head start to its medals tally, grabbing two gold medals, whereas West Bengal and Delhi claimed one yellow metal each on opening day of the 2023 Khelo India Youth Games here on Saturday.Twins Devesh K and Sarvesh K were the ones to take the maiden gold medals of the competition in the Yogasana Rhythmic Pair boys category.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 22:01 IST
KIYG 2023: Tamil Nadu wins 2 golds, West Bengal and Delhi take 1 each on Day 1

Hosts Tamil Nadu got a head start to its medals tally, grabbing two gold medals, whereas West Bengal and Delhi claimed one yellow metal each on opening day of the 2023 Khelo India Youth Games here on Saturday.

Twins Devesh K and Sarvesh K were the ones to take the maiden gold medals of the competition in the Yogasana Rhythmic Pair boys' category. In the girls' section, West Bengal's Megha Maity and Urmee Samanta clinched the title.

Devesh and Sarvesh displayed fantastic co-ordination and solidity to nail the top spot in the Rhythmic Pair event, accumulating 127.89 points.

To take the silver medal were Avrajit Saha and Nil Sarkar of West Bengal, scoring 127.57, whereas Khush Ingole and Yadnesh Wankhede of Maharashtra collected 127.20 points to finish with the bronze.

Meanwhile, Anbless Gowin N lifted the gold medal in the boys' Epee with a 15-11 success over Manipur's Zenith SH.

On the other hand, in the girls' Sabre Fencing, Delhi's Khanak Kaushik beat Haryana's Himanshi Negi 15-9 for the gold.

The home state also had a bronze added, with Oviyea C and Shivani D prevailing in the Yogasana section in the girls' Rhythmic Pairs event, collecting a total points of 128.32. Also, fencer Jefarlin JS took the bronze in the girls' Sabre.

Meyyappan rallies to defeat Murjani in squash ================================= L Meyyappan of Tamil Nadu rallied to beat Dishant Murjani of Rajasthan 3-2 in the boys' singles opening round of the squash here on Saturday.

Chhavi Saran of Rajasthan beat Reiva Nimbalkar of Maharashtra 11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7 in the girls' event.

Most of the seeded players have advanced with easy wins in the pre-quarterfinals.

