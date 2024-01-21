Left Menu

Khelo India Youth Games: Delhi jump to second spot after bagging two gold medals

Delhi jumped to the second spot in the medals tally after their judokas clinched two of the five gold medals on offer and also bagged two silver medals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, as per a press release from KIYG 2023 Tamil Nadu.

21-01-2024
Khelo India Youth Games: Delhi jump to second spot after bagging two gold medals
The winners from Judo 40 kg competition.
Hosts Tamil Nadu and Delhi clinched two gold medals each, while Punjab, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Manipur added one each to their tally on the second day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Sunday. Navyaa SH clinched the day's first gold in girls' traditional yoga and fencer Arlin AV bagged the boy's Sabre gold, defeating Haryana's Lakshya Badser 15-14 to take Tamil Nadu's tally to four gold and two bronze.

Delhi jumped to the second spot in the medals tally after their judokas clinched two of the five gold medals on offer and also bagged two silver medals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, as per a press release from KIYG 2023 Tamil Nadu. Tannu Mann defeated statemate Jaanvi Yadav to clinch the girl's 48kg gold, while Anurag Sagar added the boys' 55kg top spot by beating Punjab's Nakul Arora. Deeksha bagged the silver medal in the girls' 44kg category after going down against Ankita N of Gujarat.

Chandigarh's Sapna (girls 40kg) and Punjab's Shivansh Vashisht (boys 50kg) clinched the other gold medals on offer. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu's Navyaa SH added a second gold medal from Yogasana to the state's tally by clinching the top spot in the girl's Traditional Yoga category with a total score of 64.75. West Bengal's Aranya Hutait (64.42 points) and Ritu Mondal (63.5 points) clinched the silver and bronze respectively.

In the fencing competition being played at TNPESU, Manipur's K Abhinash defeated Tejas Patil of Maharashtra in the boy's Foil final. In the Kabaddi competition, defending boy's champion Haryana set up a summit clash against Rajasthan with a facile 45-28 victory over Maharashtra. Rajasthan had earlier beaten Tamil Nadu 41-23 in the other semi-final.Results (till 7 pm):

-BasketballGirls:Group A: Maharashtra bt Kerala 81-54; Tamil Nadu bt Chandigarh 109-45Group B: Punjab bt Uttar Pradesh 88-25; Boys:Group A: Uttar Pradesh bt Mizoram 109-52;Group B: Rajasthan bt Chandigarh 76-74; Tamil Nadu bt Karnataka 99-72

-Fencing Boys:Sabre: Gold medal match: Arlin AV (TN) bt Lakshya Badser (Har) 15-14; Bronze: Abhishek (Har), Shirish Angal (Mah)

Foil: K Abhinash (Man) bt Tejas Patil (Mah) 15-9; Bronze: Sachin (Har), Rohan Shah (Mah) -Judo:Girls: 40kg: Gold -- Sapna (CHG), Silver -- Sommya Rani Kadapala (AP), Bronze - Kritika Soni (HP), Neelam (UTR)44kg: Gold: Ankita N (Guj), Silver -- Deeksha (Del); Bronze - Roshivina M (Man), Yuvika Tokas (Del)48kg: Gold -- Tannu Mann (Del), Silver -- Jaanvi Yadav (Del), Bronze -- Bhakti Bhosale (Mah), Nancy (Har)

Boys:50kg: Gold - Shivansh Vashisht (Pun), Silver - Mohit Moolya (Mah), Bronze - Rickson Debbarma (TRI), Tang Tada (ARP)55kg: Gold - Anurag Sagar (Del), Silver - Nakul Arora (Pun), Bronze -- Om Sameer H (Mah), Yohenba Y (Man) -HockeyGirls:Group A: Chhattisgarh bt Tamil Nadu 6-0; Madhya Pradesh bt Mizoram 4-2Group B: Odisha bt Jharkhand 5-1; Haryana bt Punjab 10-0

Boys:Group A: Odisha bt Tamil Nadu 6-1, Madhya Pradesh bt Punjab 3-2Group B: -Kabaddi (semifinals- till filing report)Boys: Rajasthan bt Tamil Nadu 41-23; Haryana bt Maharashtra 45-28

-Squash (Round of 8)Girls: 1-Pooja Arthi (TN) bt Yashi Jain (Raj) 11-4, 11-4, 11-6; Shameena Riaz (TN) bt Khushboo (UP) 11-2, 11-0, 11-4; Deepika V (TN) bt Chhavi Saran (Raj) 11-5, 11-6, 11-9; 2-Nirupama Dubey (Mah) bt Unnati Tripathi (UP) 14-12, 5-11, 12-10, 14-16, 11-9 Boys: 1-Tanveet Singh Mundra (MP) bt Ansh Tripathi (UP) 11-8; 11-6, 11-6; Sandesh Pr (TN) bt L Meyyapan (TN) 11-9, 11-9, 11-5; Arihant Ks (TN) bt Karan Yadav (UP) 11-9, 4-11, 11-2, 11-8; 2-Aryan Pratap Singh (UP) bt Alalokit Singh (Raj) 14-12, 12-14, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9

-Yogasana Girls: Traditional: Gold - Navyaa SH (TN) 64.75 points; Silver - Aranya Hutait (WB) 64.42; Bronze - Ritu Mondal (WB) 63.5. (ANI)

