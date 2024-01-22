Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:08 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 21
FOOTBALL NFL
Report: Texans OC Bobby Slowik set for 3 more head-coach interviews Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has three virtual interviews for head-coaching jobs set for Sunday, ESPN reported.
FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-WAS-SLOWIK, Field Level Media - -
Today's games: (all times ET) NFC divisional playoffs: Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.
AFC divisional playoffs: Kansas City at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. - -
COLLEGE FOOTBALL South Carolina assistant Pete Lembo named football coach at Buffalo
Buffalo named coaching veteran Pete Lembo as its head football coach on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-BUFF-SOCAR-LEMBO, Field Level Media
- - - - HOCKEY
NHL Panthers F William Lockwood suspended 3 games
Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood was suspended three games by the NHL for goalie interference. HOCKEY-NHL-FLA-MIN-LOCKWOOD, Field Level Media
- - Today's games: (all times ET)
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.
- - PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET)
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m. Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
- - - - BASKETBALL
NBA Hawks G Trae Young out due to concussion
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young sustained a concussion in Saturday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and his timetable to return to action has not been determined, the team announced Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-YOUNG, Field Level Media
- - Today's games: (all times ET)
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6 p.m. Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
- - PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET)
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Orlando (late preview), 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Boston at Dallas (late preview), 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix (late preview), 9 p.m. Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
- - MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Today's games: (all times ET) Top 25
No. 10 Memphis at Tulane, 1 p.m. Rutgers at No. 14 Illinois, 1 p.m.
No. 23 Florida Atlantic at UTSA, 3 p.m. Non-Top-25
Michigan State at Maryland, Noon Oregon at Utah, Sunday, 3 p.m.
- - Upcoming previews:
Top 25 Wake Forest at No. 4 North Carolina, Monday, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at No. 3 Kansas, Monday, 9 p.m. No. 21 Dayton at La Salle, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Duke at Louisville, Tuesday, 7 p.m. No. 8 Kentucky at South Carolina, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Wisconsin at Minnesota, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Texas at No. 15 Oklahoma, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Xavier at No. 18 Creighton, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. Michigan at No. 2 Purdue, Tuesday, 9 p.m.
No. 5 Houston at No. 20 BYU, Tuesday, 9 p.m. No. 19 TCU at Oklahoma State, Tuesday, 9 p.m.
- - WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Top 25 roundup Roundup coverage of Sunday's Top 25 women's basketball games.
BASKETBALL-WNCAAB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -
GOLF Rory McIlroy captures Dubai Desert Classic for 4th time
Rory McIlroy recorded his record fourth career victory at the Dubai Desert Classic after posting a one-stroke win over Adrian Meronk on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. GOLF-EPGA-MCILROY, Field Level Media
- - 2024 The American Express coverage
Coverage of the final round of The American Express. GOLF-PGA-AMEX, Field Level Media
- - LPGA Tournament of Champions
Coverage of the final round of the LPGA Tournament of Champions. GOLF-LPGA-TOC, Field Level Media
- - - - TENNIS
Today's events: ATP -- Australian Open (overnight)/Wrap by 9:30 p.m. ET
WTA -- Australian Open (overnight)/Wrap by 9:30 p.m. ET - - - -
ESPORTS Call of Duty Stage 1 Major qualifiers
LoL -- League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)
