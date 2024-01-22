HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 2235 ZVEREV REACTS TO LEAFLET THROWING DURING WIN OVER NORRIE

Alexander Zverev's win over Cameron Norrie was disrupted during the third set when "Free Palestine" leaflets were thrown on court. "There's obviously a lot going on in the world and a lot of quite bad things happen," Zverev said.

"I understand some people are frustrated. Of course, a tennis match has nothing particularly to do with it. I also understand both sides there." READ MORE

2232 ZHENG DOMINATES DODIN China's Zheng Qinwen beat Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin 6-0 6-3. The 12th seed will face Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in the quarter-finals.

2105 ALCARAZ STORMS PAST KECMANOVIC World number two Carlos Alcaraz beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4 6-4 6-0 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time in his career.

The 20-year-old Spaniard will face German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the last eight. 2029 ZVEREV TAKES OUT BRITISH HOPE NORRIE

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev shattered British hopes by beating Cameron Norrie 7-5 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(3) after a four-hour battle on Margaret Court Arena. 1805 HURKACZ ELIMINATES WILDCARD CAZAUX IN STRAIGHT SETS

Ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz knocked out French wildcard Arthur Cazaux with a 7-6(6) 7-6(3) 6-4 win to advance to his first Australian Open quarter-final. Cazaux had beaten world number eight Holger Rune in the second round.

1944 KALINSKAYA STUNS PAOLINI Anna Kalinskaya of Russia sent Italian 26th seed Jasmine Paolini packing after sealing a 6-4 6-2 win to reach her first Australian Open quarter-final.

1753 MEDVEDEV ENDS BORGES' RUN Third seed Daniil Medvedev ended the run of Portugal's Nuno Borges after the 2021 U.S. Open champion prevailed 6-3 7-6(4) 5-7 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

Borges is only the second player from his country to reach the second week of a major. 1422 YASTREMSKA UPSETS AZARENKA

Dayana Yastremska sent twice champion Victoria Azarenka tumbling out of the Australian Open as the 23-year-old Ukrainian prevailed 7-6(6) 6-4 to book a spot in her first Melbourne Park quarter-final. 1408 NOSKOVA INTO QUARTERS AFTER SVITOLINA RETIRES

Czech teenager Linda Noskova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final after former world number three Elina Svitolina retired due to an injury. The Ukrainian 19th seed was trailing 3-0 in the first set and had already taken a medical timeout when she was forced to quit due to what appeared to be an issue with her lower back.

1213 FOURTH ROUND ACTION UNDERWAY ON DAY NINE Fourth round action got underway as scheduled at Melbourne Park when twice champion Victoria Azarenka took to Rod Laver Arena to play Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

There were blustery conditions at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 19 degrees Celsius (66 fahrenheit).

