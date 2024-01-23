Left Menu

Rugby-Former England captain Farrell joins French side Racing 92 on two-year deal

England fly-half Owen Farrell has joined French side Racing 92 on a two-year-deal, the Top 14 club said on Monday. The move to France, effective from on July 1, potentially ends Farrell's international career after he decided to take a break from representing his country for mental health reasons.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 01:40 IST
Rugby-Former England captain Farrell joins French side Racing 92 on two-year deal
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

England fly-half Owen Farrell has joined French side Racing 92 on a two-year-deal, the Top 14 club said on Monday.

The move to France, effective from on July 1, potentially ends Farrell's international career after he decided to take a break from representing his country for mental health reasons. Farrell, 32, has played 112 matches for England and scored 10 tries. He was part of the England side that won three Six Nations titles and reached the World Cup final in 2019.

The former England captain joined Premiership Rugby side Saracens in 2008, and has represented them in 237 matches. "This is one of England’s greatest-ever players, greatest-ever captains. Any team in the world would miss an Owen Farrell," England coach Steve Borthwick told reporters earlier this month.

"But the work he has done to help create a foundation over these last months, to help re-set the England team and move forward, that is part of his legacy through this (Six Nations) tournament." Farrell's Saracens team mate Jamie George will captain England in the upcoming Six Nations Championship, which kicks off on Feb. 2.

Six-time French Top 14 champions Racing 92 are top of the table in their ongoing league campaign, with 40 points after 12 matches. They lead second-placed Begles-Bordeaux by four points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024