Soccer-Mozambique rally late to send Ghana to brink of Cup of Nations exit

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 03:48 IST
Mozambique scored two goals in the stoppage time to hold Ghana to a 2-2 draw in their Group B clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, a result that likely spells the end of the tournament for the much-fancied west Africans.

Two penalties from Jordan Ayew had Ghana comfortably ahead and looking well placed to finish second in the group behind the Cape Verde Islands, but a late rally handed Mozambique a share of the spoils. It was not enough for Mozambique, who finished bottom of the group, but only behind Ghana on goal-difference.

Two points from three matches is not likely to be enough for Ghana to qualify for the knockout rounds as one of four best third-placed finishers.

