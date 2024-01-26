Left Menu

Tennis-I'll celebrate when the job's done, says Djokovic-slayer Sinner

The Italian certainly had plenty to celebrate, having handed the 24-times Grand Slam champion his first defeat in 11 Melbourne Park semi-finals and snapped the Serbian's 33-match winning streak at the tournament. Sinner, however, already had his eyes on the bigger prize - the possibility that he might land his first Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 16:12 IST
Tennis-I'll celebrate when the job's done, says Djokovic-slayer Sinner
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jannik Sinner said his subdued celebrations of his stunning victory over Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday were a result of him knowing that the job was not done yet. The Italian certainly had plenty to celebrate, having handed the 24-times Grand Slam champion his first defeat in 11 Melbourne Park semi-finals and snapped the Serbian's 33-match winning streak at the tournament.

Sinner, however, already had his eyes on the bigger prize - the possibility that he might land his first Grand Slam title on Sunday. "I feel these kind of emotions you cannot control. If someone celebrates in one way, you celebrate because this is the emotion what you are feeling now, no?" the fourth seed said.

"Obviously it means so much to me to beat Novak here in Melbourne, but in the other way, I know that the tournament is not over. "Sunday is a final. It's different emotions, because the final is always different. In my mind today I knew it was semi-final. It's not that you win the tournament like this.

"So I'm looking forward to Sunday, and let's see what's coming." Sinner's victory was all the more remarkable for the fact that he faced not a single break point against one of the greatest, if not the greatest, serve returner the game has known.

The 22-year-old said he had learned so much from watching and playing against Djokovic and echoed the Serbian's view that he was not in peak form. "For sure the first two sets I saw that he was not hitting the ball as he used to," Sinner said.

"He was also not moving that well, and then I think he was also not that focused like we are used to seeing him." Sinner said that although he was naturally very keen to win his first major title against Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev on Sunday, he did not feel under any great pressure.

"I'm really relaxed, to be honest," he said. "I just try to work as hard as possible and in my mind I feel like that hard work always pays off in one way. "If this can happen, it's good. If not, I gave 100%, and the rest I cannot control."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024