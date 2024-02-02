Australia wins the toss and will field first in the opening one-day match against West Indies

Left Menu

Debutant bowlers Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett will have the opportunity to pick up wickets first after Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to field in the first of three one-day internationals against West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The two fast bowlers will make their international debuts in Australia's first 50-over match since winning the ODI World Cup in India last November.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will open the batting with Travis Head following the recent retirement of David Warner. Inglis takes his spot in the starting side despite testing positive to COVID-19. He will use a separate dressing-room area and will remain distanced from teammates on and off the field.

Allrounder Cameron Green operated under similar restrictions early in the second test against West Indies. West Indies had an eight-run win over Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane last week to level their two-match test series. Australia won the first test by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

Daren Sammy has taken charge as the team's white-ball coach but the visitors will be without fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who returned to the Caribbean after hurting his toe during his match-winning 7-68 performance in the second test.

___ Lineups: Australia: Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Steve Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Lance Morris, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa.

West Indies: Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

