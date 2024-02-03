Left Menu

England score 32 for no loss in reply to India''s 396 at lunch on Day 2

Brief Scores India 396 all out in 112 overs Yashasvi Jaiswal 209 James Anderson 347, Rehan Ahmed 365, Shoaib Bashir 3138. England 32 for no loss in 6 overs Ben Duckett 17 not out, Zak Crawley 15 not out.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:41 IST
England were 32 for no loss in reply to India's 396 all out at lunch on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday. Ben Duckett was batting on 17 in the company of fellow opener Zak Crawley (15) as England negotiated six overs before the break. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings. Jaiswal scored 209 Jaiswal scored 209 off 290 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and seven sixes to steer India to the total which came off 112 overs. James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets for England. Brief Scores: India: 396 all out in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3/47, Rehan Ahmed 3/65, Shoaib Bashir 3/138). England: 32 for no loss in 6 overs (Ben Duckett 17 not out, Zak Crawley 15 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

