"Bumrah ripped heart out of England batting line-up": Alastair Cook

England batting legend Alastair Cook lauded star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his magnificent six-wicket haul in the second Test against Three Lions, saying that he changed the course of the game single-handedly and "ripped the heart out of England batting line-up". Bumrah's six-fer was the biggest highlight of the second day of the match, putting India in a great position for a series-levelling victory. The yorker that dismantled Ollie Pope's middle and leg stumps was the biggest moment of his spell.

Cook noted that England started off well with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett going at India with their attacking approach, but his wicket of Joe Root proved to be a turning point in the game. The batter said that England's first innings total of 253 is way below par. Following the match, Cook said to TNT Sports as quoted by Sky Sports, "Bumrah has carried India through today and has single-handedly changed the course of this game. England's batting card started so well with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, who played beautifully for 76."

"His wicket, the first time he came down the wicket and tried to hit leg-side - getting a leading edge - that was the changing point. Bumrah jumped in and ripped the heart out of the England batting line-up." "Root was first to go, Pope to an unplayable in-swinging yorker, Bairstow and Stokes too falling to Bumrah. He has changed the game. He took the pitch out of it; it was down to him and him only. 253 all out is well below par," he concluded.

The former England skipper noted that England let the opportunity slip to score big. He also noted that though he faced Bumrah plenty of times, he never faced him bowling at this level as he creates a different vision for the batter, which makes him unplayable. "England have let an opportunity slip from 110-1, but I actually think that at some stage you have to doff your cap to the opposition. I have faced Bumrah a number of times, but I do not think I have ever faced him bowling as well as that.

"His awkwardness, his different angles, he creates a different vision for the batter and it makes him sometimes unplayable," he concluded. India ended Day 2 of the second Test at 28/0 in their second dig, with skipper Rohit Sharma (13*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) unbeaten. The hosts lead by 171 runs.

Led by Bumrah's heroics, India had earlier bundled out England for just 253 in their first innings, gaining a 143-run lead. Zak Crawley (76 in 78 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) did launch an impressive counterattack, but Bumrah (6/45) along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) blew away the rest of the English line-up. India reached a respectable total of 396 runs in their first innings mainly due to the maiden double-hundred of the young Yashasvi Jaiswal (209 in 290 balls, with 19 fours and seven sixes). Knocks from Shubman Gill (34), Rajat Patidar (32), Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel (27 each) provided some help to the left-handed batter. (ANI)

