Kurt Hamrin, Sweden great who was the last living player from the 1958 World Cup final, dies at 89

Kurt Hamrin, a former Fiorentina and Sweden great who was the last living player to have participated in the 1958 World Cup final, has died. He was 89.

The Swedish soccer federation announced Hamrin's death on Sunday. No more details were disclosed.

"One of Swedish football's biggest icons has left us. Rest in peace Kurt "Kurre" Hamrin," it said in a statement on social media. ''"Kurre" Hamrin was a big factor in Sweden's World Cup silver in 1958. He is a legend at both AIK and Fiorentina for his efforts at the clubs.

"Our thoughts go out to Kurt's family and friends. Thank you "Kurre" for all the blue and yellow memories you have helped create for so many," it added.

Hamrin scored 17 goals in 32 matches for Sweden. He netted in the semifinal against West Germany in 1958, but Sweden was beaten 5-2 by Brazil in the final.

Hamrin was also Fiorentina's record goalscorer — tied with Gabriel Batistuta — with 203 goals in his nine years with the club before leaving for AC Milan in 1967.

He also played for Napoli and IFK Stockholm before moving back to Florence after retiring. He was living in the Italian city when he died.

"President Rocco Commisso, his family, the Fiorentina board and everyone associated with the club share the pain of Kurt Hamrim's family and the entire footballing world for his passing," Fiorentina said.

"Hamrin was and will always be a true legend for all football fans, in particular for Fiorentina fans. He still holds the record for most goals scored for the club, tied on 203 with Gabriel Batistuta. He won the Cup Winners' Cup and two Italian Cups with the Viola and had strong ties with the city of Florence." Hamrin started his career at AIK in Sweden before moving to Italy and Juventus, which was apparently alerted to his skills by a passionate letter from a miner.

He only spent one season there before moving to Padova on loan and then Fiorentina in 1958.

Hamrin helped Fiorentina win the Italian Cup in 1961 and 1966 as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1961, when he finished the competition as the top scorer with six goals.

Hamrin also won the Italian league title with Milan in 1968 and scored both goals for the Rossoneri when they beat Hamburg 2–0 in the Cup Winners' Cup final that year.

He helped Milan win the European Cup the following season, netting a goal in the semifinal against defending champion Manchester United.

"We grieve the passing of Kurt Hamrin, an unforgettable pillar of Rossonero history," Milan said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. "All of AC Milan joins his family and friends in sharing their grief and pain on this day."

