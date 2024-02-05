"Won't be satisfied until we win U19 WC": Musheer Khan ahead of India's semi-final encounter

Left Menu

Ahead of India's upcoming semi-final match against South Africa in the U19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park on Tuesday, the Indian batter Musheer Khan said that he won't be satisfied till the team wins the tournament

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 23:08 IST
Musheer Khan. (Picture: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of India's upcoming semi-final match against South Africa in the U19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park on Tuesday, the Indian batter Musheer Khan said that he won't be satisfied till the team wins the tournament. "I am happy with my performances but I won't be satisfied until we win the World Cup. As far as being the highest run-getter, I don't really want to think about it," Khan said, according to CC.

The 18-year-old added that from the beginning of the tournament, winning the World Cup is the team's main goal. "Since we started playing the tournament, it was only about winning the World Cup and that's what we are focussing on. I only want to do well for the team and take the results as they come. I have learnt a lot from Sarfaraz - right from how he bats to how he is always thinking about winning the game for his team to how he builds his innings," he added.

He added that his brother Sarfaraz Khan told him before the tournament that "there is no bigger pride than playing for India". "The first thing he told me [before the U19 World Cup] was that there is no bigger pride than playing for India. He told me to enjoy myself on the field and whenever I get a chance - be it with the bat or ball - you have to pull the team up in any situation and win the game," Musheer added.

Recapping India's previous match against Nepal, Saumy Pandey's magic along with skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas's 215-run stand powered the defending champions India to a comfortable 132-run victory and sealed their spot in the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Friday. India continued to impose their dominance in the tournament even after Nepal's Aakash Chand and Durgesh Gupta showed resilience to hold onto the final wicket. Saumy with his left-arm spin weaved magic and scalped a four-wicket haul to hand India early control as Nepal tried to chase down India's target of 298. (ANI)

