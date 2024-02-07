NFL-Super Bowl 2024: how was the host city chosen and who are future hosts?

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada between the AFC champion and reigning Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. See how the venue was chosen and which ones will be next.

Where is Super Bowl 2024? The Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium, located next to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

The multi-purpose domed stadium opened in 2020 and is home to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Nevada's Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels college football team. With a 65,000 capacity, the fully enclosed air-conditioned stadium will be the first to host the Super Bowl in Nevada.

Which cities have hosted the Super Bowl? 2023 LVII Glendale, Arizona

2022 LVI Inglewood, California 2021 LV Tampa, Florida

2020 LIV Miami Gardens, Florida 2019 LIII Atlanta, Georgia

2018 LII Minneapolis, Minnesota 2017 LI Houston, Texas

2016 L Santa Clara, California 2015 XLIX Glendale, Arizona

2014 XLVIII East Rutherford, New Jersey 2013 XLVII New Orleans, Louisiana

2012 XLVI Indianapolis, Indiana 2011 XLV Arlington, Texas

2010 XLIV Miami, Florida 2009 XLIII Tampa, Florida

2008 XLII Glendale, Arizona 2007 XLI Miami, Florida

2006 XL Detroit, Michigan 2005 XXXIX Jacksonville, Florida

2004 XXXVIII Houston, Texas 2003 XXXVII San Diego, California

2002 XXXVI New Orleans, Louisiana 2001 XXXV Tampa, Florida

2000 XXXIV Atlanta, Georgia 1999 XXXIII Miami, Florida,

1998 XXXII San Diego, California 1997 XXXI New Orleans, Louisiana

1996 XXX Tempe, Arizona 1995 XXIX Miami, Florida

1994 XXVIII Atlanta, Georgia 1993 XXVII Pasadena, California

1992 XXVI Minneapolis, Minnesota 1991 XXV Tampa, Florida

1990 XXIV New Orleans, Louisiana 1989 XXIII Miami, Florida

1988 XXII San Diego, California 1987 XXI Pasadena, California

1986 XX New Orleans, Louisiana 1985 XIX Stanford, California

1984 XVIII Tampa, Florida 1983 XVII Pasadena, California

1982 XVI Pontiac, Michigan 1981 XV New Orleans, Louisiana

1980 XIV Pasadena, California 1979 XIII Miami, Florida

1978 XII New Orleans, Louisiana 1977 XI Pasadena, California

1976 X Miami, Florida 1975 IX New Orleans, Louisiana

1974 VIII Houston, Texas 1973 VII Los Angeles, California

1972 VI New Orleans, Louisiana 1971 V Miami, Florida

1970 IV New Orleans, Louisiana 1969 III Miami, Florida

1968 II Miami, Florida 1967 I Los Angeles, California

How is the host city chosen for the Super Bowl? The selection process used to be based on the NFL inviting cities to submit an official bid to host; however, in 2018, the full-scale competition was suspended.

The league now contacts the chosen city and asks it to develop a suitable proposal. The owners then vote to accept or reject it. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and the Las Vegas Raiders were invited by the League to collaborate on a bid to host Super Bowl LVIII.

Following a year-long process, the bid was submitted and approved by the 32 clubs in Dallas on Dec. 15. Where will it be hosted in the future?

2025 LIX New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome 2026 LX Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8 at the Levi's Stadium

2027 LXI Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium

