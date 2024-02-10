Sports News Roundup: NFL-Madrid to host NFL regular season game in 2025; ATP roundup: 2 wins send Sebastian Baez to Cordoba semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: 2 wins send Sebastian Baez to Cordoba semis

Second-seeded Sebastian Baez worked double duty on Friday, winning two matches to advance to the semifinals of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open. The Argentinian faced a stiff test from Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in second-round action before prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Baez then downed countryman Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

NFL-Super Bowl headliners Chiefs and 49ers ready to take centre stage

When Las Vegas was awarded the Super Bowl, the hype machine automatically kicked into overdrive. After all, what could possibly top putting America's biggest sporting party in the U.S. party capital?

NFL-Madrid to host NFL regular season game in 2025

The National Football League continued to push into new markets on Friday announcing it will play a first ever regular season game in Spain in 2025 at soccer side Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium. After establishing an international toe-hold in Europe with regular games in London, the NFL has been aggressive in expanding the league's global footprint.

NFL-NFL eyes super-sized global audience for Big Game

Sunday's Super Bowl is expected to shatter viewership records in the U.S. and with an assist from the federal government, could be the most watched NFL game ever around the world. The highly-anticipated match up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be shown in 190 countries with an assist from the U.S. State Department, which is hosting watch parties in more than 30 overseas locations.

NFL-Chiefs enter Super Bowl on doorstep of a dynasty

The Kansas City Chiefs know all too well they have a lot more winning to do if they are to match the success of the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots but a Super Bowl triumph on Sunday would cement them as the NFL's newest dynasty nonetheless. The Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a second Super Bowl title in February 2020, lost in the championship game the next year, were one win shy of reaching the showcase in 2022 and returned last year where they once again reigned supreme.

49ers, Chiefs bring aces to Vegas in Super Bowl rematch

LAS VEGAS -- Eight teams delivered back-to-back Super Bowl victories, and the Kansas City Chiefs are in line to become the first in 19 seasons to repeat as Lombardi Trophy winners if they can turn away the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. The same two teams met in the Super Bowl four years ago, with Chiefs coach Andy Reid again opposing 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

MLB bans ex-Mets GM Billy Eppler through 2024 postseason

Major League Baseball has placed former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler on its ineligible list through the end of the 2024 postseason after an investigation found he violated rules that govern the use of the injury list, MLB announced Friday. After reviewing the investigation, commissioner Rob Manfred issued the ban for Eppler, who MLB said oversaw the improper use of the injured list, including the "deliberate fabrication of injuries" as well as submitting documents to justify those placements on the IL during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania

No. 8 seed Ana Bogdan of Romania ousted top-seeded Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) in a three-hour, 28-minute marathon in the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open on Friday in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Bogdan won a tightly contested second-set tiebreaker on her second set point, then rallied from down 5-4 in both the third set and the ensuing tiebreaker to finish the upset. Bogdan had eight aces without a double fault while saving 12 of 18 break points; Rus had four aces but committed eight double faults.

NFL-Niners look to strike gold at Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers enter Sunday's Super Bowl with a chance to avenge their agonizing loss to the Chiefs in the championship game four years ago and capture their sixth Lombardi Trophy. While it was the Niners defense that led them to the Super Bowl last time, their explosive offense has paved the way to the rematch.

NFL-Five individuals who could impact the Super Bowl

As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare to do battle in the Super Bowl on Sunday, here are five people who may well have a big say in the outcome of the National Football League championship game: - -

(With inputs from agencies.)