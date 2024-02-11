Left Menu

SA20: Jansen's fifer, batters shine as Sunrisers Eastern Cape capture back-to-back title wins

After topping the group stage, the Sunrisers delivered a clinical performance in the final.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 08:21 IST
Sunrisers Eastern Cape posing with the trophy. (Photo- SA20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sunrisers Eastern Cape claimed back-to-back SA20 titles with an empathic 89-run victory over Durban's Super Giants at Newlands on Saturday evening. After topping the group stage, the Sunrisers delivered a clinical performance in the final.

The Sunrisers bowling unit was as economical as they have been throughout the competition, with Marco Jansen starring with 5/30, although the victory was set up by Dan Worrall (2/15) and Ottniel Baartman (2/17). Half-centuries from Tom Abell (55 in 34 balls, eight fours and two sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (56* in 30 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), along with contributions from Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram, who both contributed 42, respectively, saw the Sunrisers post a formidable 204/3 in their 20 overs.

Partnerships were crucial in the Sunrisers' innings with Hermann and Abell setting up the winning total with a 90-run stand for the second wicket after the early loss of Dawid Malan. Durban's Super Giants captain, Keshav Maharaj, hit back with a double-wicket over by removing both set batters in Hermann and Abell.

But the Sunrisers showed they had plenty more in reserve, with Markram and Stubbs rebuilding the innings before exploding towards the backend with 98 runs off 55 balls. The Sunrisers' bowling unit has been their strongest discipline all season and their seamers certainly rose to the occasion on the night.

Dan Worrall (2/15) set the tone upfront again with the dismissal of Quinton de Kock (3) early on before Marco Jansen delivered two hammer blows in the fourth over with the removal of Jon-Jon Smuts (1) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0) to leave the Super Giants reeling at 7/3. Wiaan Mulder attempted a recovery job with a quickfire 38 in 22 balls, with three fours and two sixes, but that's when Ottniel Baartman (2/17) delivered the moment of the match.

He had already dismissed Matthew Breetzke for a sluggish 18 in 27 balls, but it was his in-swinger that wrapped the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen on the pads' first ball that closed the game as a contest. DSG were on the ropes at 63/5, which left the door open for Jansen (5/30) to come charging through and finish off the Super Giants' tail to complete the back-to-back triumphs. DSG was bundled out for just 115 runs in 17 overs.

It was a poignant moment for Jansen after he struck the six last season won the inaugural SA20 championship and now claimed the final wicket again this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

