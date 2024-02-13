Left Menu

NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record

The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set a record, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 21:08 IST
NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record

The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set a record, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. A total of $185.6 million was wagered across Nevada's 182 sportsbooks, up from the $153.2 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl and above the previous record of $179.8 million set in 2022, the data released late on Monday showed.

Nevada sportsbooks kept a combined $6.8 million from Super Bowl bets for a hold percentage of 3.7% compared with last year when they kept $4.3 million for a hold percentage of 2.8%. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime of the Super Bowl on Sunday to become the National Football League's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024