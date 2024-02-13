"I'm well and truly done": David Warner confirms T20I against West Indies was his last at home

Swashbuckling Australia batter David Warner, who has already drawn curtains on his Test and ODI career, on Tuesday addressed his T20I future and said he is "truly done," saying now it's time for "youngsters" to do the job. After the third and final T20I game of the three-match series between West Indies and Australia, in which the hosts suffered a 37-run defeat, Warner confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA will be his last assignment in international cricket.

Asked if he intended to play for Australia in the shortest format following the T20 World Cup, the opening batter said he's "well and truly done" and is happy to give up his opening place to younger players after the World Cup. "Good to see the boys play. I've got a lot of time off after the next series in New Zealand before the IPL and then to get ready for the T20 World Cup. Great to spend quality time with my kids and just be home. I was surprised that an opening bowler bowling 145+ wasn't trying to get me out. The boundaries aren't too big in the Caribbean. I'm well and truly done, we've got so many youngsters, it's time for them to do the job," Warner said in a post-match presentation.

In the third and final T20I match, Warner smoked 81 off 49 balls. Warner was named the Player of the Series. In 102 matches, Warner has scored 3067 runs at an average of 33.70 and a strike rate of over 142.51. He has scored a century and 26 fifties in the format, with the best score of 100*.

The 37-year-old made his T20I debut against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2009. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)