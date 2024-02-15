"Not looking at SA20": South Africa's Bedingham following century against New Zealand

Following his century against New Zealand in the second Test, South African batter David Bedingham said that he does not want to look back on missing the second season of SA20, but rather wants to win the Test match for his country. Bendingham's century helped an inexperienced South African line-up get a real shot at winning the Hamilton Test as they got a 266-run lead in the second innings and set up a 267-run target for Kiwis to win. The series of two-Test matches is currently 1-0. If Proteas end up winning the Test, it would be really a special one for them, defying all the criticism for playing a second-string side due to their main stars participating in the second season of SA20.

Following the end of day's play, Bedingham said during the post-match press conference that he is not bothered about missing out SA20 but rather wants to make sure that this century helps his side level the Test series. "I do not want to look back at not throwing my name in the draft. I just hope this innings can win us a game and draw the series. I am not looking at the SA20," said Bedingham as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

On facing Kiwi pacer Will O'Rourke, who took a five-wicket haul in the second innings, Bedingham said that the challenge was to adjust to his high release point and movement. He also compared his bowling to Proteas pace legend Morne Morkel. "He definitely presented a different challenge. I do not think I have faced [Morne] Morkel before but it felt like that. He bowled with great energy the whole day and got the ball to move back. He looks very, very good," said Bedingham.

Coming to the match, O'Rourke collected five wickets during the Proteas' second innings to seal match figures of 9/93 and in the process broke the previous record held by Mark Craig (8/188) from June 2014 for the best bowling figures on Test debut by a New Zealand player, as per ICC. Three of O'Rourke's five scalps came late in South Africa's second innings on a topsy-turvy day at Seddon Park, as David Bedingham's century threatened to take the game away from New Zealand until a late collapse of 6/33 swayed the momentum back towards the hosts.

O'Rourke dismissed Bedingham for an excellent 110 in the middle of the collapse as South Africa were bowled out for 235 in their second innings, with New Zealand requiring 267 for victory. Proteas had a 31-run first innings lead after they scored 242 runs in the first innings and bundled out Kiwis for just 211 in the first innings. That total could have been much higher if not for O'Rourke's late intervention, with Bedingham and Keegan Petersen (43) looking in control at 102/4 following a 98-run stand that put the Proteas well on top.

But a trio of late wickets from O'Rourke and a handy spell from all-rounder Glenn Phillips (2/50) gave New Zealand the momentum heading into the fourth day on Friday. Kiwis ended the day at 40/1 during the run-chase, with Tom Latham (21*) and Devon Conway (17*) unbeaten. (ANI)

