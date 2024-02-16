Left Menu

Soccer-Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:47 IST
Soccer-Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique declined to comment on the news that Kylian Mbappe will leave the club at the end of this season when he spoke to reporters on Friday, informing them that he could not say anything.

A source at the club told Reuters on Friday that Mbappe would leave at the end of his current contract but terms of the agreement have not yet been decided and it could be months before an official announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Future of decentralized: How cryptocurrency intersects with technological innovation

Future of decentralized: How cryptocurrency intersects with technological in...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's Tagrisso-chemo combo; Denali-Sanofi's ALS drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's Tagrisso-chemo combo; D...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants accelerated approval for Iovance's skin cancer cell therapy; U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's Tagrisso-chemo combo and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants accelerated approval for Iovance's skin c...

 Global
4
Ukraine's Zelenskiy speaks to Biden, hopes for 'wise decision' by U.S. Congress

Ukraine's Zelenskiy speaks to Biden, hopes for 'wise decision' by U.S. Congr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024