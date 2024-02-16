Soccer-Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique declined to comment on the news that Kylian Mbappe will leave the club at the end of this season when he spoke to reporters on Friday, informing them that he could not say anything.

A source at the club told Reuters on Friday that Mbappe would leave at the end of his current contract but terms of the agreement have not yet been decided and it could be months before an official announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)