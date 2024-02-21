ISL: "NorthEast United FC are a good team...," says FC Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez showered praise on NorthEast United FC and said that they are a "good team." While addressing the pre-match press conference, Marquez also hailed the Highlanders' head coach Juan Pedro Benali and said that they have a "good coach".

"NorthEast United FC are a good team with a good coach," Marquez was quoted by ISL's official website as saying. The Gaurs' head coach added that his side had to react well after they conceded a defeat in their previous fixture against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

"Whenever a team goes on an unbeaten run of matches, a defeat is getting closer and closer. I know it's a negative statement, but that's how it is. I don't know a single player or coach who has not suffered a single loss in his or her career. Hence, what matters more is how a team reacts after such a result," he added. He said that the Gaurs are in a better position after where they were in the first leg of the season.

"The team is better than what they were in the first leg of the season. But we need to remember that we are FC Goa and that we need to enter the pitch tomorrow (on Wednesday) with complete focus and confidence in ourselves," he said. He further added that they will play the game against the Highlanders with a "strong mentality" and will look forward to clinching three points.

"It's not going to be an all-attack contest, but we will see what we can do best to get the three points. We will face them with a strong mentality," he concluded. In their previous five games, Marquez's side lost only two games. They are coming into this game after a 1-0 loss against the Mariners. The Goa-based club stands in third place on the ISL standings with 28 points. (ANI)

