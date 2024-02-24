Left Menu

Patty Tavatanakit takes a 3-stroke lead after three rounds of her home LPGA event in Thailand

I was quite confident with my putting, she said. Nobody can tell whats going to happen tomorrow.

PTI | Chonburi | Updated: 24-02-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 15:33 IST
Local favourite Patty Tavatanakit shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament.

Tavatanakit had a three-round total of 16-under 200 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok.

"I did a pretty good job on the front nine. I was quite confident with my putting," she said. "Nobody can tell what's going to happen tomorrow. My plan is just to go out there and have fun with my golf game.'' Madelene Sagstrom shot 69 and was in second place while Hye Jin-choi and Emily Kristine Pedersen shot 65s and were tied for third with Hyo Joo-kim, who had a 69 Saturday.

Brooke Henderson shot 68 and was in a group tied for sixth, five strokes behind the leader.

LPGA tournaments are also scheduled over the next two weeks in Singapore and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

