Rugby-Scotland call up Sykes for Italy clash as Tuipulotu drops out with knee injury
Second row Alex Craig and forward WP Nel have been dropped from the squad, Scottish Rugby added. Scrum-half Jamie Dobie was also called up by coach George Townsend, along with props Javan Sebastian and Rory Sutherland.
Sione Tuipulotu will miss Saturday's Six Nations fixture against Italy with a knee injury, Scottish Rugby said on Monday, as lock Marshall Sykes got his first Scotland call-up since October 2021.
Centre Tuipulotu picked up the injury during Scotland's 30-21 win over England on Feb. 24. Second row Alex Craig and forward WP Nel have been dropped from the squad, Scottish Rugby added.
Scrum-half Jamie Dobie was also called up by coach George Townsend, along with props Javan Sebastian and Rory Sutherland. Scotland are second in the Six Nations standings with nine points from three matches, trailing Ireland by six points.
