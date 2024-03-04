Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland call up Sykes for Italy clash as Tuipulotu drops out with knee injury

Second row Alex Craig and forward WP Nel have been dropped from the squad, Scottish Rugby added. Scrum-half Jamie Dobie was also called up by coach George Townsend, along with props Javan Sebastian and Rory Sutherland.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 22:19 IST
Rugby-Scotland call up Sykes for Italy clash as Tuipulotu drops out with knee injury
Representative Images Image Credit: pixabay

Sione Tuipulotu will miss Saturday's Six Nations fixture against Italy with a knee injury, Scottish Rugby said on Monday, as lock Marshall Sykes got his first Scotland call-up since October 2021.

Centre Tuipulotu picked up the injury during Scotland's 30-21 win over England on Feb. 24. Second row Alex Craig and forward WP Nel have been dropped from the squad, Scottish Rugby added.

Scrum-half Jamie Dobie was also called up by coach George Townsend, along with props Javan Sebastian and Rory Sutherland. Scotland are second in the Six Nations standings with nine points from three matches, trailing Ireland by six points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024