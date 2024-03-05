Sports News Roundup: Damian Lillard (41) lifts Bucks past Clippers; Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. likely ready for Opening Day and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Damian Lillard (41) lifts Bucks past Clippers

Damian Lillard scored a game-high 41 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 113-106 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Bobby Portis added 28 points and 16 rebounds off the bench for the Bucks, who won their sixth straight game. Milwaukee's Patrick Beverley tallied 12 points and nine rebounds against his former team. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game due to a left Achilles injury.

Report: Red Sox P Lucas Giolito might need season-ending surgery

Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito could miss the entire 2024 season after initial imaging revealed a partially torn UCL and flexor strain in his pitching elbow, ESPN reported on Tuesday. If Giolito requires surgery as opposed to extensive rehab, he's likely to miss up to 10 months.

Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. likely ready for Opening Day

Reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to be in Atlanta's lineup for Opening Day following testing on his sore right knee. No structural or serious issues were discovered but the Braves said in a statement Tuesday that "irritation in the meniscus" was the cause of the knee discomfort according to Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who examined Acuna in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Reports: Panthers use franchise tag on pass rusher Brian Burns

The Carolina Panthers placed the franchise tag on pass rusher Brian Burns, multiple outlets reported. Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET is the deadline for teams to apply franchise and transition tags, which restrict pending free agents from hitting the open market without refusal rights.

Cycling-UCI bans 'head sock', will review TT helmet design

Cycling's world governing body the UCI will undertake a review of its regulations on time trial helmets in response to ever more radical designs being used by professional teams. Riders, especially in time trials where every second counts, are often seen sporting weird and wonderful space-age helmets in their quest for aerodynamic advantage.

Athletics-Stellar London Marathon field targets women-only world record

The world's fastest female marathon runner Tigst Assefa will headline the elite women's race at the London Marathon on April 21 when three of the top four fastest women in history will try to set a women-only world record. Ethiopia's Assefa ran 2:11.53 at the Berlin Marathon in September, setting the world record for women in a race alongside male runners, and has her sights on Mary Keitany's time of 2:17:01 set in a women-only race at the 2017 London Marathon.

NHL roundup: Panthers top Rangers in heavyweight tilt

Ryan Lomberg scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period Monday night for the visiting Florida Panthers, who continued surging with a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers in a battle of Eastern Conference division leaders. Sam Reinhart scored twice -- both times off impressive feeds from Aleksander Barkov -- for the Panthers, who won their fifth straight game and for the 15th time in 17 games (15-2-0) to remain two points ahead of the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division and increase their NHL-leading points total to 88.

Tennis-CAS clears Halep for immediate return after doping ban cut

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months by the top court for global sport on Tuesday, making the former world number one eligible to return to competition immediately. Halep was initially banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations. But the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that her suspension should be reduced to nine months, a period she has already served.

No tag for Giants RB Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley appears headed for free agency for the first time in his NFL career, avoiding the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday's deadline to apply the restrictive roster marker. General manager Joe Schoen said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine the Giants weren't taking the tag off the table, but the team opted against tagging Barkley for a second straight year because of a cost of $12.1 million, according to multiple reports.

NFL-Beloved Eagles centre Kelce retires after 13 seasons

Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce announced his retirement on Monday after a 13-year National Football League career during which he established himself as one of the best at his position and endeared himself to the team's fanbase. Kelce, the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, won a Super Bowl in February 2018, earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was named a first-team All Pro six times in an NFL career spent entirely with the Eagles.

