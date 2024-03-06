Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Salah returns to training after two-week absence with hamstring injury

Salah's status and potential return will be clearer later on Wednesday when manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of their last 16 tie.

Updated: 06-03-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:55 IST
Liverpool were given a huge boost when Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah returned to training on Wednesday after spending more than two weeks out due to a hamstring injury. His return comes a day ahead of Liverpool's Europa League clash with Sparta Prague, and four days before the Premier League leaders host defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah, who has scored 19 goals for Liverpool this season in all competitions, was previously injured while representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. He has not played since Feb. 17 when he came off the bench and scored in a 4-1 win at Brentford. Salah's status and potential return will be clearer later on Wednesday when manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of their last 16 tie.

