"Happy with the way we bowled": Najmul on Bangladesh's 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I

Following Bangladesh's 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Wednesday, the Bengal Tigers skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that he was happy with the way they bowled. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Najmul gave all the credit for the win to his teammates.

He added that in the second inning, they batted well which helped them later in the game. "All credit to the boys, especially to our bowlers, really happy with the way we bowled. I'm not giving credit to any particular bowler but all the bowlers bowled really well. We started with the bat very well and that helped us later on. As a batsman, we need to try and score in every match, I'm happy with my form," Najmul said.

Recapping the match, while chasing 165 runs, Bangladesh opener Litton Das (36 runs from 24 balls) and Soumya Sarkar (26 runs from 22 balls) gave a good start to the hosts' inning and made a 68-run partnership. However, Matheesha Pathirana made the first breakthrough of the second inning and dismissed Litton in the 7th over. Later, Pathirana removed another Bangladesh opener Soumya in the 9th over.

But later, Najmul Hossain Shanto (53 runs from 38 balls) and Towhid Hridoy (32 runs from 25 balls) made a solid 82-run partnership to chase the 164-run target and win their first match of the series. The Sri Lankan bowling attack displayed a sloppy performance in the second inning and Pathirana was the only wicket-taker for them. (ANI)

