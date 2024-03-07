Left Menu

Igor Stimac announces list of probables for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan

The Indian senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday announced a list of 35 probables for the two matches against Afghanistan in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:58 IST
Players while practicing. (Picture: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday announced a list of 35 probables for the two matches against Afghanistan in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification. The Blue Tigers will first play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21 in Abha, Saudi Arabia. India's home match against Afghanistan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26.

The list of probables: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Chandrashekhar Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Narender, Anwar Ali, Roshan Singh Naorem, Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta. Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

