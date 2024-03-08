Soccer-Dutch to face Canada and Iceland ahead of Euros

The Netherlands will play two warm-up friendlies against Canada and Iceland before heading off to the European Championship in June, the Dutch football association said.

Ronald Koeman’s team, who have France, Austria and one of this month’s playoff winners in their group at the tournament in Germany, will take on Canada on Thursday, June 6 and Iceland four days later. Both games will be played at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam with the Dutch set to depart for Germany the day after their clash against Iceland.

Their first fixture at Euro 2024 is in Hamburg on June 16 against playoff winner A, which will be one of Estonia, Finland, Poland or Wales. This month, the Dutch have two other preparatory international matches, one against Scotland in Amsterdam on March 22 and the other in Frankfurt against Germany on March 26.

