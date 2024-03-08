Rugby-Meafou one of three new caps in France team to face Wales

Emmanuel Meafou is one of three new caps in the France side to face Wales in Sunday's Six Nations clash in Cardiff, with Fabien Galthie making seven changes to his team named on Friday. Lock Meafou, 25, comes in for Posolo Tuilagi, out through illness, while Leo Barre makes his debut at fullback with Thomas Ramos moving to flyhalf in place of the injured Matthieu Jalibert.

Centre Nicolas Depoortere is the other debutant as he fills in for the suspended Jonathan Danty, who was sent off in the 13-13 draw with Italy. Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Gregory Alldritt both return from injury after missing the game with Italy, and Nolann Le Garrec is preferred at scrumhalf with Maxime Lucu dropping to the bench.

Julien Marchand is chosen ahead of hooker Peato Mauvaka who is among the replacements. France are fourth in the standings on six points after one win, one draw and one defeat while Wales are three points behind in fifth with three defeats. Team:

15-Leo Barre, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Nicolas Depoortere, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Thomas Ramos, 9-Nolann Le Garrec, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Emmanuel Meafou, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Georges-Henri Colombe, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Alexandre Roumat, 21-Paul Boudehent, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Yoram Moefana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)