Germany hires Christian Wück as new coach of women''s soccer national team after Olympics

Germany qualified for the Paris Olympic tournament last month with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the third-place playoff of the Nations League, and Hrubesch is staying on until the end of the tournament. It will be Germanys first appearance in womens soccer at the Olympics since winning the gold medal in 2016.

Germany hired Christian Wück as the new coach of its women's national soccer team Friday, but he will only take over after this year's Olympics.

Wück is best known for coaching the German men's Under-17 team to European and World Cup titles last year. Germany beat France on penalties in the final of both competitions.

He will replace the 72-year-old Horst Hrubesch, who took temporary charge of the team last year after a shock World Cup group-stage exit with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg at the helm. Germany qualified for the Paris Olympic tournament last month with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the third-place playoff of the Nations League, and Hrubesch is staying on until the end of the tournament. It will be Germany's first appearance in women's soccer at the Olympics since winning the gold medal in 2016.

