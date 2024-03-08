Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Monfils soars, Wawrinka Czechs out at Indian Wells; Cowboys G Zack Martin adjusts contract for cap relief and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hurricanes acquire F Evgeny Kuznetsov from Capitals

The Carolina Hurricanes continued to make moves at the NHL trade deadline, acquiring forward Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals on Friday. The Capitals received a 2025 third-round draft pick and will retain 50 percent of the salary for Kuznetsov, who has another season remaining on his deal at an annual average value of $7.8 million.

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hunter Henry

Tight end Hunter Henry plans to remain with the New England Patriots, agreeing to a three-year deal and resisting a chance to return to free agency next week. According to Friday's reports, Henry and the Patriots worked diligently this week to complete a contract after New England used its transition tag to bring back safety Kyle Dugger.

Gambling watchdog flags UAB-Temple basketball game

The gambling watchdog company U.S. Integrity alerted casinos about unusual wagering activity ahead of Thursday night's men's basketball game between UAB and host Temple in Philadelphia. The betting line changed significantly on Thursday, with the visiting Blazers moving from a 1.5-point favorite at the start of the day to an 8-point favorite by midafternoon.

Tennis-Monfils soars, Wawrinka Czechs out at Indian Wells

Gael Monfils played near-perfect tennis to crush Australian Max Purcell 6-1 6-2 and reach the second round of Indian Wells on Thursday but three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka was far from flawless and crashed out to Czech Tomas Machac. Frenchman Monfils, 37, fired down 10 aces and deployed the kind of creative shotmaking that has endeared himself to tennis fans in the California desert for years, soaking in the applause on a sunny centre court after sealing the dominant win.

Cowboys G Zack Martin adjusts contract for cap relief

Seven-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin restructured his contract with the Dallas Cowboys to provide the franchise roughly $13 million under the 2024 salary cap, according to multiple reports. Martin received an amended contract prior to the 2023 season that included $36 million guaranteed and made him third in the NFL in annual salary at his position. Martin's contract is scheduled to expire after the upcoming season, but his new deal includes three voidable years to allow for spreading out a dead-money charge over multiple seasons, ESPN reported Friday.

Soccer-Cox says she won't play for Panama after federation chief calls her 'fat'

Panama midfielder Marta Cox vowed not to play for the national team again after the president of her country's soccer federation (FEPAFUT) called her fat and "out of shape" following their CONCACAF W Gold Cup exit. Panama left the tournament without getting a single point in the group stage, suffering heavy defeats by Colombia and Brazil.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic powers Nuggets past Celtics

Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 20th triple-double of the season, and the host Denver Nuggets overcame a big night by Jaylen Brown to beat the Boston Celtics 115-109 on Thursday night. Denver swept the season series and has won seven of eight out of the All-Star break. Jamal Murray scored 19 points, Aaron Gordon contributed 16 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Peyton Watson had 11 points each for the Nuggets.

Soccer-Coe to head Man United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford

Sebastian Coe will chair a Manchester United task force to explore options for a new or regenerated stadium at Old Trafford, the club announced on Friday. Coe is the former chair of the 2012 London Olympics organising committee and current president of World Athletics. The task force's formation comes on the heels of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a stake in the club.

Olympics-IOC to discuss Russians, Belarusians participating in Paris 2024 ceremony

The participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will be discussed at the next International Olympic Committee executive board meeting on March 19, the IOC said on Wednesday. IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said that the matter would be discussed at the "next session", which is scheduled for March 19 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Explainer-Olympics-How France plans to use AI to keep Paris 2024 safe

France tested Artificial Intelligence-driven video surveillance technology that will be deployed during the Olympic Games at a Depeche Mode concert this week, calling the exercise a success. French legislation passed in 2023 permits the use of AI video surveillance for a trial period covering the Games to detect abnormal events or human behaviour at large-scale events.

