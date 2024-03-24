Left Menu

Soccer-Germany beat hosts France 2-0 with record-breaking Wirtz goal

Wirtz thundered in a shot from a quick pass from Toni Kroos, back from a three-year international retirement, straight after kickoff. The Germans, under pressure to improve after just two wins in their last 10 matches before Saturday, doubled their lead early in the second half with Kai Havertz finishing a quick passing move.

Florian Wirtz scored Germany's fastest international goal after only seven seconds as the Euro 2024 hosts earned a confidence-boosting 2-0 friendly victory over France on Saturday to bag their first win in their last four games. Wirtz thundered in a shot from a quick pass from Toni Kroos, back from a three-year international retirement, straight after kickoff.

The Germans, under pressure to improve after just two wins in their last 10 matches before Saturday, doubled their lead early in the second half with Kai Havertz finishing a quick passing move. France had their best chance to level through Kylian Mbappe in the 25th minute but struggled in the second half to create any real opportunities before Germany defender Antonio Ruediger hit his own post as he tried to clear a ball.

Germany next play Netherlands in three days while France face Chile on Tuesday.

