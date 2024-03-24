Left Menu

PCB restores Rauf's contract after written apology

Updated: 24-03-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 16:16 IST
PCB restores Rauf's contract after written apology
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restored the central contract of Haris Rauf after the fast bowler ''admitted his mistake'' in writing.

The PCB had terminated the central contract of Rauf after Pakistan's tour to New Zealand just before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in early February.

The decision was made on disciplinary grounds after Rauf refused to make himself available for the Test tour of Australia in winter citing a heavy workload and his Big Bash contract.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said there seems to be a misunderstanding.

''After receiving his written reply the board has decided to restore his central contract,'' Naqvi said at a press conference.

Naqvi said that Haris in his reply had said that he was always committed to playing for Pakistan and his viewpoint was misunderstood but he accepted his mistake.

''So we have decided to restore his central contract. We are also worried about Haris Rauf's fitness because he was injured during the PSL and we need to take proper care of him,'' Naqvi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

