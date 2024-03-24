Cricket-PCB restores Rauf's contract after letter clearing misunderstanding

Left Menu

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated Haris Rauf's central contract after he made his case in a letter, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday, a month after the PCB terminated it over the bowler's refusal to join the test squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated Haris Rauf's central contract after he made his case in a letter, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday, a month after the PCB terminated it over the bowler's refusal to join the test squad. The 30-year-old had not joined the Pakistan team for their three-match test tour of Australia, which coincided with his stint at Australia's Big Bash League. Pakistan suffered a 3-0 series defeat to the hosts.

"I received a letter from Haris Rauf, who wrote to us very nicely," Naqvi told reporters. "He said there was a misunderstanding, an incorrect decision was made. His contract has been restored." Rauf is currently out with a dislocated shoulder after picking up the problem during a Pakistan Super League match.

"I was worried about him because he's injured... We are currently working on his injury. He is our star player and we have to look after him," Naqvi added.

