Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando to replace injured Kasun Rajitha in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday confirmed that bowler Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second and final Test match against Bangladesh. Asitha Fernando will replace Rajitha in the squad.

Kasun Rajitha (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday confirmed that bowler Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second and final Test match against Bangladesh. Asitha Fernando will replace Rajitha in the squad. While playing in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Sylhet, Rajitha injured his back. Following that, he received treatment and continued to play. In the first long-format match, he also scalped eight wickets.

"Kasun Rajitha will not be available for the second test match as the player has suffered an injury to his left upper back area. Kasun will return home to start rehabilitation work," SLC stated in a statement. In the first Test match, Sri Lanka clinched a massive 328-run defeat in Sylhet.

Coming to Day 4 action of the first Test match, Mominul Haque throughout the day showed grit and put up a stern fight against Sri Lanka's deadly bowling line-up. His composure with the bat kept the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay and helped Bangladesh get past the first session. But wickets kept tumbling at the other end, which restricted Bangladesh to a score of 182 and inflicted a 328-run defeat in the first Test.

Following the win, Sri Lanka secured 12 points in three games and a point percentage of 33.33, moved ahead of South Africa (25 percent) and England (17.50 percent), and are tied with Bangladesh in the sixth spot of the World Test Championship rankings. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have the same number of points (12) and point percentage (33.33). The first Test result win saw a number of changes in the table, with the West Indies moving up to the fifth spot with the same point percentage as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but with a better points tally (16). Pakistan, with a point percentage of 36.66, moved to the fourth spot with a points tally of 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

