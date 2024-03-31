Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma got 29 in 20 balls.Abdul Samad 29 off 14 balls struck a few useful boundaries to prop up SRH, having gone after the GT bowlers from the outset.Mohit Sharma 325 picked up two wickets in two balls in the last over from which only three runs came.Brief scores Sunrisers Hyderabad 1628 in 20 overs Abhishek Sharma 29, Abdul Samad 29 Mohit Sharma 325.

Sunrisers score 162/8 against Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 162 for eight against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. After Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat, most of their batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Heinrich Klaasen blasted 24 off 13 balls before missing a straighter one from leg-spinner Rashid Khan to be bowled at a crucial juncture. Abhishek Sharma got 29 in 20 balls.

Abdul Samad (29 off 14 balls) struck a few useful boundaries to prop up SRH, having gone after the GT bowlers from the outset.

Mohit Sharma (3/25) picked up two wickets in two balls in the last over from which only three runs came.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 162/8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 29, Abdul Samad 29; Mohit Sharma 3/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

