Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Red Bull's Verstappen fastest in final practice in Japan; NBA fines 76ers $100K over injury report and more

Purdue's Zach Edey again voted Player of the Year

Purdue center Zach Edey was named Associated Press Player of Year on Friday, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Virginia 7-footer Ralph Sampson took the honor three straight years in the early 1980s. Edey, the fifth player to win the award in consecutive seasons, and the Boilermakers are in Glendale, Ariz., playing for a different trophy -- college basketball's national championship -- with the Final Four set to begin Saturday.

NBA-LeBron's son Bronny declares for 2024 draft

Bronny James, the son of NBA great LeBron James, announced on Friday that he is entering the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, less than a year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old guard survived a health scare when he went into cardiac arrest in July while training with his University of Southern California (USC) team.

Panthers, DT Derrick Brown agree to reported 4-year, $96M contract

The Carolina Panthers and record-setting defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a multi-year contract extension. The team announced the extension on Friday but not the financial terms. Multiple reports put the value of the four-year deal at $96 million, with $63 million guaranteed.

Kings, after collapse at New York, aim to rebound vs. Celts

In their first game since clinching the NBA's best record, the Boston Celtics continue a three-game homestand against Western Conference foes when the Sacramento Kings pay a visit on Friday night. The Celtics (60-16) have responded to their second pair of back-to-back losses since October with a three-game win streak, including the 135-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday that brought them to the 60-win mark for the first time since 2008-09 and the 14th time in franchise history.

Motor racing-Red Bull's Verstappen fastest in final practice in Japan

Red Bull were once again fastest in the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, with Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen topping the charts ahead of team mate Sergio Perez and George Russell of Mercedes in the final session before qualifying. Verstappen had also set the fastest time in Friday's first free practice session but the Dutchman opted to sit out the rain-hit second session.

ATP roundup: Top two seeds move forward in Estoril

No. 1 seed Casper Ruud of Norway and No. 2 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland both reached the semifinals of the Millennium Estoril Open with victories Friday in Portugal. Ruud converted 3 of 5 break-point opportunities on his way to defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-2. Fucsovics was fighting through an injury throughout the match.

Connor McDavid, Oilers aim to get back on track vs. Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers will look to get back in the win column when they entertain the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Oilers (45-24-5, 95 points) return home after dropping both contests on a brief two-game road trip. Edmonton fell 3-2 in overtime in St. Louis on Monday before dropping a 5-0 decision to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

NBA fines 76ers $100K over injury report

The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for violating injury reporting rules, the league announced Friday. According to the NBA, the team was inaccurate in its listing of the status of center Joel Embiid for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers listed Embiid as being out until just before game time. However, he played 29 minutes and scored 24 points in the 109-105 Philadelphia win.

WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula moves closer to Charleston title

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula survived four match points to battle past 12-seeded Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Credit One Charleston (S.C.) Open. Azarenka of Belarus also saved four match points but committed 12 double faults to none for Pegula, a top seed for only the sixth time in her career.

Yankees place reliever Jonathan Loáisiga on 60-day IL

The Yankees suffered a significant blow to their bullpen after Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain just hours before New York's home opener Friday. Loaisiga, 29, is no stranger to arm troubles. He missed time over the past two seasons with shoulder and elbow issues, including inflammation and bone spurs in his elbow last season that limited him to just 17 appearances.

