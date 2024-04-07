Jayesh Rane opens up about playing for his home club, preparing for final weeks of ISL

Mumbai City FC have been one of the most impressive teams this season in the ISL and are coming into the final rounds of the league stage on the back of an 8-game unbeaten streak. The Islanders, who are the holders of the ISL League Winners Shield from the last season, take on Odisha FC (8 April) at home and then Mohun Bagan SG (15 April) in what is set to be a classic encounter on the last day of the league stage.

However, the team is focused and is taking it one day at a time. Midfielder Jayesh Rane said, "We are definitely focused towards winning the ISL League Winners Shield and the ISL title after that. And we are taking it one game at a time." Rane has been one of the key members of the Mumbai City FC engine room and his form will be important for the Islanders in the final rounds. "I don't do anything special or extra before any big game, because I consider all the games equally important, and I like to keep things simple and train well. I like to ensure that I eat well and get enough rest, and talk to my wife, who is my support system."

A true blue Mumbai boy, the 31-year-old is understandably delighted to be able to turn out for his home club. "I think it is a great opportunity to play for my home club and what makes it more special is the presence of the players in our squad. The likes of Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and of course the whole squad always bring their A game to the table and it has been showing in the results," he added. For Rane, though, one of the most impressive players has been the young forward Vikram Partap Singh, who has really lit up the evenings at the Mumbai Football Arena. And Rane, who is always on the lookout for him in the attacking third, said, "I think Vikram Partap Singh is really doing well for Mumbai City FC. He is a gift that keeps giving and his dedication and hard work can be seen by one and all. He trains well and is getting the rewards with his goals."

The combination of Vikram and Rane has worked well for the Islanders, with the latter also making significant contributions to the cause. And now, the duo and the rest of the squad have their blinkers on, as they look to tick off all the checkboxes and go full throttle in their hunt for silverware. "The team is working very hard and we are doing everything we can to get the results. The thought of winning another trophy is a great source of motivation for us and we want to do it for the club and our fans," he signed off. (ANI)

