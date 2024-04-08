Left Menu

Tennis-Collins keeps up winning run in farewell season by claiming Charleston title

Danielle Collins captured the Charleston Open title on Sunday with a dominant 6-2 6-1 victory over fourth seed Daria Kasatkina, extending her sensational winning run to 13 matches in her final season on the WTA Tour. I think tennis is going to lose a lot after your retirement, enjoy this moment," Kasatkina told the American during the presentation ceremony.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 02:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Danielle Collins captured the Charleston Open title on Sunday with a dominant 6-2 6-1 victory over fourth seed Daria Kasatkina, extending her sensational winning run to 13 matches in her final season on the WTA Tour. The 30-year-old American, who won her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open last month, wrapped up the one-sided contest in 77 minutes.

"Thank you to everyone who came up and support me. I feel at home playing here. Having this type of crowd really means a lot," Collins said. The 2022 Australian Open runner-up announced in January that she would be hanging up her racket this year in order to start a family.

"First of all I wanted to say I'm going to miss you (Danielle), you're such a character, your personality is amazing. I think tennis is going to lose a lot after your retirement, enjoy this moment," Kasatkina told the American during the presentation ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

