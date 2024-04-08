Left Menu

Arsenal looks to derail Kane's Champions League hopes as Tottenham's trophy hopes dwindle

Kane, meanwhile, is the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history with 213 and already has 32 league goals this season for Bayern, which he joined in August in a deal worth more than 100 million euros 110 million.When you look at his numbers over the last 10 years, it is unbelievable what he has done, Arteta said of Kane.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:33 IST
Arsenal looks to derail Kane's Champions League hopes as Tottenham's trophy hopes dwindle
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich in the hope — maybe even the expectation — of finally winning a first trophy of his career.

Arsenal, the England captain's old foe, could ensure that long wait goes on for at least another season.

The Champions League remains Bayern's last hope of silverware in a difficult season that has seen Germany's grandest club dominated by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and eliminated by third-division Saarbruecken in the second round of the German Cup.

Bayern's opponent in the Champions League quarterfinals is Arsenal, pitting Kane against a team he considered his fiercest rival during a 19-year stint with Tottenham that came to an end in August.

The first leg is in London on Tuesday, when Kane will no doubt be the target of jeers from Arsenal fans and the biggest threat to Arsenal's defenders.

"For me, personally, he is the best finisher in the world," Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus said on Monday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Kane's consistency was his greatest strength — and knows all about that. After all, the striker has 14 goals in 17 games against Arsenal in all competitions, making the Gunners one of his favorite opponents.

Among Kane's numerous individual honors are Golden Boots in the English Premier League as well as the World Cup in 2018. Kane, meanwhile, is the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history with 213 and already has 32 league goals this season for Bayern, which he joined in August in a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110 million).

"When you look at his numbers over the last 10 years, it is unbelievable what he has done," Arteta said of Kane. "He can score in many different ways. He has the service and has the players around him as well." Arteta was asked if he had spoken to Xabi Alonso, his fellow Spaniard who is in charge of runaway Bundesliga leader Leverkusen, for any tips on how to stop Kane and Bayern.

"Great question!" Arteta said. "I'm not going to answer that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024