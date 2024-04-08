Arsenal looks to derail Kane's Champions League hopes as Tottenham's trophy hopes dwindle

Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich in the hope — maybe even the expectation — of finally winning a first trophy of his career.

Arsenal, the England captain's old foe, could ensure that long wait goes on for at least another season.

The Champions League remains Bayern's last hope of silverware in a difficult season that has seen Germany's grandest club dominated by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and eliminated by third-division Saarbruecken in the second round of the German Cup.

Bayern's opponent in the Champions League quarterfinals is Arsenal, pitting Kane against a team he considered his fiercest rival during a 19-year stint with Tottenham that came to an end in August.

The first leg is in London on Tuesday, when Kane will no doubt be the target of jeers from Arsenal fans and the biggest threat to Arsenal's defenders.

"For me, personally, he is the best finisher in the world," Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus said on Monday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Kane's consistency was his greatest strength — and knows all about that. After all, the striker has 14 goals in 17 games against Arsenal in all competitions, making the Gunners one of his favorite opponents.

Among Kane's numerous individual honors are Golden Boots in the English Premier League as well as the World Cup in 2018. Kane, meanwhile, is the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history with 213 and already has 32 league goals this season for Bayern, which he joined in August in a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110 million).

"When you look at his numbers over the last 10 years, it is unbelievable what he has done," Arteta said of Kane. "He can score in many different ways. He has the service and has the players around him as well." Arteta was asked if he had spoken to Xabi Alonso, his fellow Spaniard who is in charge of runaway Bundesliga leader Leverkusen, for any tips on how to stop Kane and Bayern.

"Great question!" Arteta said. "I'm not going to answer that."

