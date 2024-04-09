Left Menu

Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Indian women's tennis team blank Pacific Oceania 3-0

Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina won their individual matches.

Indian women's tennis team (Photo: Ankita Raina/ X). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian women's tennis team on Tuesday got off to a winning start in its Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Asia/Oceania Group I campaign, outclassing Pacific Oceania 3-0 at the Moon Island Clay Park in Changsha. Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina won their individual matches, while Prarthana Thombare and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty won the doubles rubber.

Bhosale began India's march to triumph in emphatic form, defeating Tarani Kamoe of Pacific Oceania 6-0, 6-0. In the 42-minute match, Bhosale did not lose a single game against her unranked opponent. World No. 255 Ankita Raina came up next, and she easily defeated 19-year-old Saoirse Breen 6-1, 6-3. Raina scored 10 straight points in the opening set to establish her dominance and finished the match in an hour and nine minutes.

In the women's doubles match, Prarthana Thombare and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty also won in straight sets. They defeated Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin from Pacific Oceania, 6-1, 6-3. Thombare and Bhamidipaty won 12 consecutive games to build an insurmountable advantage, and the match lasted 51 minutes.

Following the 3-0 victory, India leads the Asia/Oceania Group I rankings. The Republic of Korea, who defeated New Zealand 3-0 on Tuesday, is in second position. The Indian tennis team will face hosts China in the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday. The Chinese squad also won its first game 2-1 against Chinese Taipei. (ANI)

