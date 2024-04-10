Roma fans raise money to pay player''s fine for waving giant flag ridiculing Lazio after derby win

Left Menu

PTI | Rome | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Roma fans have set up a crowdfunding account to pay a fine defender Gianluca Mancini received for waving a giant flag that ridiculed city rival Lazio after Saturday's derby.

Mancini, who scored the only goal in Roma's 1-0 win, was fined 5,000 euros (USD 5,430) on Tuesday for waving a flag in Lazio's blue-and-white colours with a giant rat drawn on it as he celebrated with his teammates after the match.

By early Wednesday, the GoFundMe page set up by Roma fan Lorenzo Contucci had raised more than 7,000 euros (USD 7,600) in less than 14 hours.

Contucci said that if Mancini decides to pay the fine himself, the money raised will be given to charity. Contucci wrote that the Rome derby "is also about ferocious high spirits and vulgar teasing'' and that "Roma fans who see themselves in what Mancini did are invited to make a donation to reach the above amount to pay his fine." The 27-year-old Mancini had apologized after the match.

"I didn't want to offend anyone," Mancini said. "I took the first flag they gave me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

