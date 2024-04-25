Left Menu

NWHL's Growth a Resounding Endorsement for Women's Hockey, Says Bhola Nath Singh

Hockey India launches National Women's Hockey League (NWHL), aiming to elevate women's hockey and inspire young girls to pursue the sport. Structured in two phases, the NWHL features top teams from the Senior Women's National Championships and focuses on U-21 players for grassroots development. The league provides a platform for both established and aspiring players to showcase their skills and potentially represent the national team.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh on Thursday termed the launch of the National Women's Hockey League a ''significant step'', which will motivate young girls to take up the sport and excel in it.

Structured in two phases, the NWHL aims to elevate the sport and provide a platform for both established and aspiring players.

The inaugural phase will feature the top eight teams from the recently-concluded Hockey India Senior Women's National Championships, with matches to be held here from April 30 to May 9.

The league will include U-21 players with focus on grassroots development and ''future generations of hockey stars'', said a Hockey India statement.

''NWHL promises to be a game-changer, not only by raising the bar for women's hockey but also by inspiring future generations. This competition will also serve as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing talent for the national team,'' the statement added.

''The launch of NWHL is a significant step forward for women's sports in India. This league provides a platform for our top women's hockey talent to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level,'' said Singh.

''It will not only create a space for elite competition but also inspire young girls to pursue their passion for hockey,'' he added.

The teams: Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha.

