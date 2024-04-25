NWHL's Growth a Resounding Endorsement for Women's Hockey, Says Bhola Nath Singh

Hockey India secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh on Thursday termed the launch of the National Women's Hockey League a ''significant step'', which will motivate young girls to take up the sport and excel in it.

Structured in two phases, the NWHL aims to elevate the sport and provide a platform for both established and aspiring players.

The inaugural phase will feature the top eight teams from the recently-concluded Hockey India Senior Women's National Championships, with matches to be held here from April 30 to May 9.

The league will include U-21 players with focus on grassroots development and ''future generations of hockey stars'', said a Hockey India statement.

''NWHL promises to be a game-changer, not only by raising the bar for women's hockey but also by inspiring future generations. This competition will also serve as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing talent for the national team,'' the statement added.

''The launch of NWHL is a significant step forward for women's sports in India. This league provides a platform for our top women's hockey talent to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level,'' said Singh.

''It will not only create a space for elite competition but also inspire young girls to pursue their passion for hockey,'' he added.

The teams: Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha.

