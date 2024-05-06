Left Menu

Tossed but Undeterred: Iyer Leads MI to Victories Despite Coin Toss Setbacks

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 00:05 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders have lost majority of the tosses in the IPL so far but have still managed to win the games that matter, said skipper Shreyas Iyer following Sunday's victory that took them to the top of the points table.

Iyer lost his eighth toss in 11 games but that did not a have bearing on the team's performance as KKR amassed 235 for six after being put in to bat by Lucknow Super Giants.

The Iyer-led side then shot out the hosts for 137 to continue their march towards the play-offs.

''The last 6 matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking skip what's happening, we are losing tosses, but we are winning games that's what matters,'' said Iyer at the post-match presentation.

''We had a great start in the powerplay. A lefty-righty combination makes thing difficult for the opposition. It's all about the freedom, to go out and express themselves.

''We want to go out and be positive whatever the situation is, sometimes it doesn't work out but sometimes it does.'' Opener Sunil Narine smashed an unbeaten 81 off 39 balls before the bowlers did their job to script a big win.

LSG need to win their remaining three games to push for a play-off spot and the do or die situation will help his team, insisted skipper KL Rahul.

''We've made a couple of mistakes when we've come up against batters like Sunil and anyone that's powerful. That type of intimidation puts pressure on our bowlers. That'll be the chat once we get back to the dressing room - move on from this game, see where we went wrong and try and get better.

''This is our last home game for us, so we are on the road for the next three games. It's pretty clear for us, if you want to get to the top four, you got to win all the games. That will give us a little bit of freedom to go out there and be a little bit more fearless, little bit brave to take on the game,'' said Rahul.

