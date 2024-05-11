Left Menu

IPL 2024: Chakravarthy believes KKR 'don't have any edge' over MI because Mumbai are out of tournament

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:38 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Team. (Picture: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of his side's clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy said they "don't have any edge" over MI since Mumbai are already out of the tournament's playoffs. Hardik Pandya-led MI are already out of the playoffs after conceding eight losses from 12 matches in the tournament. In the IPL 2024 standings, MI stand in ninth place with eight points and have a net run rate of -0.212.

After winning 8 of 11 matches, the Kolkata-based franchise holds the top of the table with 16 points and has a net run rate of +1.453. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Chakravarthy said the Mumbai-based franchise is a champion side since they have a full of stars and match winners in their squad.

"We don't have any edge over MI because they are out of the tournament. They are a champion side. They are full of stars and match winners, and a very dangerous team anywhere. Even if we have to win one match to qualify, we have to be well-prepared and on our toes and look to finish in the top two," Chakravarthy said. He added they have more responsibility and trying to be consistent since they are at the top of the points table.

"When you're on top of the table, it gives you more responsibility... The best thing we can do right now is be consistent, which is tougher than trying to find out something and improve on it. It's about doing the basics right," he added. Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt (Wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar. (ANI)

