Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA of America boss calls for urgency in PGA-PIF deal; Marlins shut out Tigers for second consecutive game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Stephen Curry wins 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the winner of the 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced Wednesday. The award is voted on by more than 200 writers and editors who belong to the PBWA and honors the NBA player who excels both on the court and in displaying "cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans," according to the organization.

White Sox acquire OF Corey Julks from Astros

The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Corey Julks from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor league right-hander Luis Rodriguez. The deal was announced Wednesday by Astros general manager Dana Brown.

Golf-PGA of America boss calls for urgency in PGA-PIF deal

The PGA Tour and Saudi backers of LIV Golf need more urgency in reaching a deal to avoid the risk of causing irreparable harm to the sport, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of this week's PGA Championship, Waugh said the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) must finalise the framework agreement struck last June and suggested the lack of a deal has already caused damage.

Marlins shut out Tigers for second consecutive game

Trevor Rogers recorded his first win of the season and a quartet of relievers completed the Marlins' second straight shutout of the host Detroit Tigers as Miami collected a 2-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon. Rogers (1-6) lasted five innings, giving up three hits and two walks to go along with six strikeouts. Rogers had given up 12 earned runs in 5 2/3 innings over his previous two starts.

Report: Cavs G Donovan Mitchell to miss Game 5 vs. Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to sit out Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the host Boston Celtics, The Athletic reported. Mitchell, officially listed as questionable, also missed Game 4 with a left calf strain. The Cavaliers dropped a 109-102 decision to the Celtics on Monday and trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Basketball-Clark's WNBA debut is league's most-watched game in over 20 years

Caitlin Clark drew 2.1 million broadcast viewers for her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, ESPN said, the biggest audience in more than 20 years. While the Sun won 92-71, the Clark era in the WNBA began with a sellout crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Caitlin Clark, Fever move past tough opener, host Liberty

Caitlin Clark will look to put her less-than-spectacular WNBA debut in her rearview mirror on Thursday night when the Indiana Fever host the New York Liberty in Indianapolis. Sure, Clark scored a team-high 20 points in the Fever's 92-71 setback to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. However, the top overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft and the NCAA's all-time Division I scoring leader also committed 10 turnovers and four fouls to prevent Indiana (0-1) from sustaining any sense of a rhythm in its loss in Connecticut.

Golf-After Masters Aberg planning major encore at PGA Championship

After a runner-up finish in his major debut at the Masters, Ludvig Aberg has left himself a tough act to follow but the Swedish sensation said on Wednesday he is feeling no pressure coming into this week's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. Having coolly handled the Augusta spotlight and already experienced the Ryder Cup pressure cooker, the 24-year-old has displayed nerves of steel almost from the moment he turned professional last June, shooting from outside the top 3,000 at the start of 2023 to world number six.

Netflix to stream NFL games on Christmas Day from this year

Netflix said on Wednesday it would stream two National Football League games on Christmas Day this year, doubling down on efforts to add more live programming on its streaming service. It will also stream at least one game on Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026 as part of the exclusive three-season agreement.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi (knee) out vs. Orlando City

Inter Miami star forward Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday night's road match against Orlando City due to a left knee injury. Messi sustained the injury during a 3-2 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday. He went down in the 40th minute but ended up playing the entire match after being cleared by medical personnel.

