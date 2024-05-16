Sports News Roundup: Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Italian Open final; Dream move Caitlin Clark visits to State Farm Arena and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Stephen Curry wins 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the winner of the 2023-24 Magic Johnson Award, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced Wednesday. The award is voted on by more than 200 writers and editors who belong to the PBWA and honors the NBA player who excels both on the court and in displaying "cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans," according to the organization.

Playoff exit casts doubt over J.B. Bickerstaff's future with Cavs

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff is not guaranteed a return to Cleveland despite his team advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals. According to multiple reports, Bickerstaff and his assistant coaches are still being evaluated and not promised they'll be back with the Cavs next season.

Tennis-Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Italian Open final

World number one Iga Swiatek marched into her third Italian Open final as she beat American third seed Coco Gauff 6-4 6-3 in the first semi-final on Thursday. Swiatek will face world number two Aryna Sabalenka or American 13th seed Danielle Collins in the Rome showdown on Saturday.

Dream move Caitlin Clark visits to State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Dream are the latest WNBA team to accommodate attendance demands for visits by the Indiana Fever and rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. The Dream announced Thursday that home dates against the Fever on June 21 and Aug. 26 will be played at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

MLB roundup: Rookie helps Rockies win 7th straight

Jordan Beck hit his first major league homer and drove in a career-best five runs and Austin Gomber delivered a strong start as the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 on Wednesday for their seventh straight win. Colorado has swept back-to-back series for the first time since taking four from Arizona and three from Toronto May 27-June 2, 2019, at Coors Field and swept a series in San Diego for the first time since 2013.

Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery sports-streaming venture named Venu Sports

The sports-streaming service set to be launched by Walt Disney Co, Warner Bros Discovery and Fox Corp will be called Venu Sports and is on track for launch this fall, Pete Distad, the venture's CEO, said on Thursday. Announced in February, the service will try to woo younger viewers who are not tuned in to cable TV with a bundled offering of the companies' broad portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights, including the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and FIFA World Cup.

Tennis-Paul overcomes Hurkacz to reach Italian Open semis

American 14th seed Tommy Paul came through a marathon match to beat Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-5 3-6 6-3 and reach the Italian Open semi-finals on Thursday. Paul, who defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, had yet to drop a set before the quarter-final, but Hurkacz managed to force the match into the decider before the American came out on top.

Golf-Sizzling Schauffele grabs early lead at PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele set the early pace in the opening round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, making the turn at Valhalla Golf Club with a sizzling five-under as the Olympic champion looked to atone for a shock loss at the Wells Fargo. Schauffele, who held a final round two shot lead at Quail Hollow on Sunday before losing by five shots to Rory McIlroy, was a man on a mission in Louisville.

Lions QB Jared Goff: 'More fired up than ever'

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff made his goals clear on Thursday, the day the team announced his signing to a contract extension through the 2028 season. "I'm more driven and more fired up than ever to go even harder and put the pedal to the metal even more to bring a Super Bowl to the city and that's what's most important," Goff said.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi (knee) out vs. Orlando City

Inter Miami star forward Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday night's road match against Orlando City due to a left knee injury. Messi sustained the injury during a 3-2 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday. He went down in the 40th minute but ended up playing the entire match after being cleared by medical personnel.

